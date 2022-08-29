UrduPoint.com

PM To Visit Flood-affected Districts Of KP Today: Marriyum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2022 | 10:00 AM

PM to visit flood-affected districts of KP today: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would visit the flood-affected Nowshera and Charsadda districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today.

In a tweet, she said that a briefing would be given to the prime minister by the authorities concerned on the damages and relief operations in flood-affected areas of KP.

She said that the PM would review the relief activities and would also visit the Mohmand Dam site.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Dam Maryam Aurangzeb Charsadda Nowshera SITE

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2022

39 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th August 2022

44 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

1 day ago
 3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

1 day ago
 Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party m ..

Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party manifesto: AJK PM

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.