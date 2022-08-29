PM to visit flood-affected districts of KP today: Marriyum

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would visit the flood-affected Nowshera and Charsadda districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today.

In a tweet, she said that a briefing would be given to the prime minister by the authorities concerned on the damages and relief operations in flood-affected areas of KP.

She said that the PM would review the relief activities and would also visit the Mohmand Dam site.