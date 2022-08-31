PM to visit flood affected districts of KP today: Marriyum

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif would visit the flood-affected districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Swat and Lower Kohistan today.

In a statement, she said that he would visit Kalam and Kanju in Swat district and Patan in Lower Kohistan district.

The minister said the PM will review the relief work and meet the flood victims during his visit.