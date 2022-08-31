PM to visit flood affected districts of Swat, Kohistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday will visit the flood affected districts of Swat and Lower Kohistan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The prime minister will visit Kalam and Kanju in Swat and Pattan in Lower Kohistan which had been badly affected by the recent flash floods.

The relevant authorities will brief the prime minister on the losses and relief activities. The prime minister will review these measures and would also meet the affected people.