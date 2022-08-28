UrduPoint.com

PM To Visit Flood Affected Jaffarabad Distt. To Review Rescue, Relief Activities

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2022 | 10:20 AM

PM to visit flood affected Jaffarabad distt. to review rescue, relief activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday will visit flood affected village Haji Allah Dino of District Jaffarabad in Balochistan province.

The prime minister will review the rescue and relief activities and meet the flood affectees, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The chief secretary and director general provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) will brief the prime minister on the relief operations, flood situation and rehabilitation of the damaged infrastructure.

The prime minister will also take an aerial view of the other flood affected areas of Hafeez Abad, Gabi Khan, Qadirpur and Shikarpur.

