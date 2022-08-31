PM to visit flood-affected KP districts today

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 31st, 2022) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is visiting flood-affected districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday.

He will visit Kalam and Kanju in district Swat while Patan village in district lower Kohistan.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will be briefed about flood relief activities and damages caused by floods.

He will review relief efforts and meet flood affected people.

