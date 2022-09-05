(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Qamber Shahdad Kot in Sindh today to oversee the flood relief activities in the flood-hit areas.

The prime minister will meet the flood victims at the relief camps set up to accommodate a large number of displaced people.

He will also undertake an aerial view of the inundated areas to assess the damages incurred by the flash floods.