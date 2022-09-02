PM to visit flood-hit GB areas, interact with victims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would visit Gilgit Baltistan today to review the rescue and relief activities as well as examine the magnitude of the losses caused by the flash floods.

The authorities concerned would brief the prime minister in Gilgit about the torrential rains, flash floods and consequent losses.

He would also visit the Ghizar district and would interact with the flood affected people after getting an aerial view of the area.