UrduPoint.com

PM To Visit Flood-hit GB Areas, Interact With Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2022 | 11:20 AM

PM to visit flood-hit GB areas, interact with victims

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would visit Gilgit Baltistan today to review the rescue and relief activities as well as examine the magnitude of the losses caused by the flash floods.

The authorities concerned would brief the prime minister in Gilgit about the torrential rains, flash floods and consequent losses.

He would also visit the Ghizar district and would interact with the flood affected people after getting an aerial view of the area.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Flood Visit Gilgit Baltistan Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd September 2022

2 hours ago
 China's Record-Low Number of Marriages Threatens T ..

China's Record-Low Number of Marriages Threatens Third-Child Policy - Reports

11 hours ago
 US Court Holds Hearing in Trump Request for Specia ..

US Court Holds Hearing in Trump Request for Special Master But Makes No Ruling - ..

11 hours ago
 Traders, retailers visit FBR to consult for tax is ..

Traders, retailers visit FBR to consult for tax issues

11 hours ago
 Bipartisan Group of 50 US Lawmakers Express Concer ..

Bipartisan Group of 50 US Lawmakers Express Concerns Over JCPOA Sanctions Impact ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.