PM to visit flood-hit Khuzdar, Sohbatpur today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif will visit Sohbatpur and Khuzdar in Balochistan today to review the ongoing relief and rehabilitation activities.

The prime minister will be given a briefing on the various measures being taken for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims.

The prime minister will also visit the residence of Balochistan National Party (Mengal) chief Nawab Akhtar Jan Mengal in Khuzdar district to offer condolences on the death of his uncle.