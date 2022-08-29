UrduPoint.com

PM To Visit Flood-hit KP Areas, Mohmand Dam Site Today

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2022 | 08:20 AM

PM to visit flood-hit KP areas, Mohmand Dam site today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit the flood-hit Nowshera and Charsadda cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to review the ongoing rescue and relief activities there.

During the visit, the authorities concerned would brief the prime minister about the damages caused by floods and the relief operation.

Besides reviewing the relief work, the prime minister would also interact with the flood-affected people there.

Moreover, he would also visit the site of Mohmand Dam where he would be briefed about the progress on project's execution.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Dam Progress Charsadda Nowshera SITE

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2022

23 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

23 hours ago
 3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

1 day ago
 Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party m ..

Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party manifesto: AJK PM

1 day ago
 Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over ..

Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over South Africa

1 day ago
 Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgia ..

Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgian

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.