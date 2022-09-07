PM to visit flood-hit Sago Bridge of DI khan today

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit the Sago Bridge of Dera Ismail Khan today, which had been damaged by the flash floods.The bridge is located on the N-50 National Highway connecting DI Khan with Kuchlak.

During the visit, the prime minister would be briefed by the Commissioner of DI Khan and National Highway Authority officers regarding the measures for resumption of traffic on the said bridge.