PM to visit flood-hit Sohbatpur to review reconstruction, rehabilitation works

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would pay a day-long visit to the flood-ravaged Sohbatpur city of Balochistan today to review the ongoing reconstruction and rehabilitation works.

During the visit, chief secretary of Balochistan would brief the prime minister about rehabilitation of flood survivors and reconstruction of the destroyed infrastructure.

The prime minister would also inaugurate the new building of flood-ravaged Government Boys Secondary school of Kili Jiya Khan. Moreover, the PM would also interact with the flood-affected people to inquire about their condition.

Later, the prime minister would address the flood victims as well as the local representatives to apprise them of the government's efforts for the reconstruction and rehabilitation processes.