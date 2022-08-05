UrduPoint.com

PM To Visit Flood-hit South Punjab, Balochistan Today

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2022 | 08:50 AM

PM to visit flood-hit south Punjab, Balochistan today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit the flood-affected areas of South Punjab including Dera Ghazi Khan, Rojhan and Rajanpur and also Lasbela in South Balochistan.

The prime minister will review the relief operations in the flood-affected areas of the South Punjab and South Balochistan.

He will be given a briefing regarding the ongoing relief and rehabilitation operations in the flood-affected areas.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister Punjab Visit Dera Ghazi Khan Rajanpur Lasbela Rojhan

Recent Stories

Cheika makes 9 changes as Argentina host Australia ..

Cheika makes 9 changes as Argentina host Australia

8 hours ago
 One died, 14 injured in Quetta grenade attack

One died, 14 injured in Quetta grenade attack

8 hours ago
 New Zealand v The Netherlands 1st T20 scores

New Zealand v The Netherlands 1st T20 scores

8 hours ago
 Bilawal asks int'l community to end Indian atrocit ..

Bilawal asks int'l community to end Indian atrocities in IIOJK

9 hours ago
 One killed, six injured in Quetta hand grenade att ..

One killed, six injured in Quetta hand grenade attack

9 hours ago
 Govt to fulfill legal responsibility by filing ref ..

Govt to fulfill legal responsibility by filing reference against PTI: Khawaja As ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.