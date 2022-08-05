PM to visit flood-hit south Punjab, Balochistan today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit the flood-affected areas of South Punjab including Dera Ghazi Khan, Rojhan and Rajanpur and also Lasbela in South Balochistan.

The prime minister will review the relief operations in the flood-affected areas of the South Punjab and South Balochistan.

He will be given a briefing regarding the ongoing relief and rehabilitation operations in the flood-affected areas.