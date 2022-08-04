UrduPoint.com

PM To Visit Flood-hit Tank, D I Khan Today To Review Relief Efforts

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2022 | 08:10 AM

PM to visit flood-hit Tank, D I Khan today to review relief efforts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit the flood-affected Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's districts of Tank and Dera Ismail Khan to review the ongoing relief activities there.

During the visit, he will interact with the flood-affected people of the said districts.

On the occasion, the prime minister would also be briefed by the provincial administration about the ongoing relief and rehabilitation activities in the areas hit by the flash floods caused by the torrential rains.

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Dera Ismail Khan Tank Rains

