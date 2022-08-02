UrduPoint.com

PM To Visit Flood-hit Tank, Dera Ismail Khan Today

Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2022 | 09:30 AM

PM to visit flood-hit Tank, Dera Ismail Khan today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit flood-affected southern districts of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa including Tank and Dera Ismail Khan today (Tuesday).

The prime minister will review the ongoing relief work in the flood-affected areas.

Earlier, the prime minister's visit to Tank and D I Khan scheduled for Sunday was postponed due to inclement weather.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Weather Prime Minister Visit Dera Ismail Khan Tank I Khan Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 August 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd August 2022

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister expresses concern over disappearanc ..

Prime Minister expresses concern over disappearance of army helicopter

10 hours ago
 Pakistan's Faiza shines in women squash event

Pakistan's Faiza shines in women squash event

10 hours ago
 Iran says 'optimistic' after EU proposal for nucle ..

Iran says 'optimistic' after EU proposal for nuclear deal

10 hours ago
 Truss wins UK cabinet backing as voting begins in ..

Truss wins UK cabinet backing as voting begins in PM contest

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.