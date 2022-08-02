PM To Visit Flood-hit Tank, Dera Ismail Khan Today
Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2022 | 09:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit flood-affected southern districts of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa including Tank and Dera Ismail Khan today (Tuesday).
The prime minister will review the ongoing relief work in the flood-affected areas.
Earlier, the prime minister's visit to Tank and D I Khan scheduled for Sunday was postponed due to inclement weather.