PM to visit GB to review rescue, relief efforts today

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Ghizer and will also meet the flood victims after taking an aerial view of the affected areas.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Gilgit Baltistan today (Friday) to review the ongoing rescue and relief efforts and the losses caused by floods in the area.

The Prime Minister will be given a detailed briefing about rains and floods in Gilgit.

Afterwards, he will visit Ghizer. He will also meet the flood victims after taking an aerial view of the affected areas.

Earlier, Pakistan Army continued its rescue and relief operations in the flood ravaged areas of the country.

According to the ISPR, two hundred helicopter sorties have been flown in various areas of Pakistan to evacuate stranded people and also transport ration and medicines.

During the last twenty-four hours, 1991 stranded individuals were evacuated and 162.6 tons of relief items were delivered by Pakistan Army to flood-affected people. So far, fifty thousand individuals have been shifted to safer locations from calamity hit areas.

147 relief camps are functional round the clock in flood-affected areas of Sindh, Southern Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. More than sixty thousand patients have been treated.