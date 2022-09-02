PM To Visit GB Today To Assess Flood Damage, Rescue, Relief Activities: Marriyum
Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2022 | 10:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif would visit Gilgit-Baltistan today (Friday) to assess the damage caused by the floods and monitor the ongoing rescue and relief operations.
In a tweet, she said that a detailed briefing would be given to the PM regarding rains and floods in Gilgit-Baltistan.