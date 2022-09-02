PM to visit GB today to assess flood damage, rescue, relief activities: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif would visit Gilgit-Baltistan today (Friday) to assess the damage caused by the floods and monitor the ongoing rescue and relief operations.

In a tweet, she said that a detailed briefing would be given to the PM regarding rains and floods in Gilgit-Baltistan.