PM to visit Gwadar today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay a day-long visit to Gwadar today afternoon aimed at overseeing the development of the port city.

This is the second visit of PM Sharif to Gwadar in a short span of one month.The prime minister will meet local fishermen in Gwadar, the PM Office said.

He will also witness the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Indus Hospital and Gwadar Development Authority for construction of a medical facility of international standards.

The prime minister will be given a detailed briefing on the ongoing development projects in Gwadar including the Gwadar International Airport, power projects and infrastructure development.

He will also be briefed on the law and order situation.