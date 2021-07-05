UrduPoint.com
PM To Visit Gwadar Today To Review Progress Development Projects

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 11:23 AM

PM to visit Gwadar today to review progress development projects  

The Prime Minister will also perform grounding-breaking for several mega projects.  

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 5th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Gwadar today (Monday) to review progress on different development projects.

During his visit, he will also perform ground-breaking for several mega projects.

The Prime Minister will be briefed on the ongoing development projects in the area where he is also expected to interact with the authorities concerned and work force of China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects.

He will perform ground breaking of North Gwadar Free Zones, enterprises in Gwadar FZ, Gwadar expo building and other factories.

The Prime Minister will also address a ceremony and interact with the local people.

