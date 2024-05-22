PM To Visit Iran Today For Condolence; Will Meet Khamenei, Acting President
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2024 | 06:54 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will visit the Islamic Republic of Iran today to offer condolences on the sad demise of President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will visit the Islamic Republic of Iran today to offer condolences on the sad demise of President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.
Raisi, along with Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian embraced martyrdom in a tragic helicopter crash in the Eastern Azerbaijan province of Iran on May 19, 2024.
The prime minister will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and other senior ministers of the federal cabinet.
Prime Minister Shehbaz will call on the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Imam Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and meet Acting President of Iran Dr. Mohammad Mokhber, to convey condolences on behalf of the people and Government of Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s leading advertising and marketing company Synergy Group celebrates ..
Istanbul to host IABS on Thursday
Ex Governor SBP calls upon students to equip with skills for practical life
LESCO collects over Rs 7.81m from 81 defaulters in 24 hours
Motorcyclist dies in road mishap
MNSUA marks Int'l Biological Diversity Day
Around 500 students takes admission in Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)
Temu owner Pinduoduo says triples net profit in first quarter
Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani stresses APMOA c ..
SP City visits various police stations to review security situation
Talented players of different Games to be facilitated with scholarships: Fakhre
World’s most expensive feather sold in New Zealand auction for $28,000
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan’s leading advertising and marketing company Synergy Group celebrates its Silver Jubilee A ..9 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 7.81m from 81 defaulters in 24 hours6 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist dies in road mishap6 minutes ago
-
MNSUA marks Int'l Biological Diversity Day6 minutes ago
-
Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani stresses APMOA collaboration to upli ..56 seconds ago
-
SP City visits various police stations to review security situation57 seconds ago
-
Commissioner for increasing city’s tree cover13 minutes ago
-
CDA chairman directs increased water supply in densely populated areas13 minutes ago
-
PU organizes ‘Entrepreneurship Gala 2024’13 minutes ago
-
EPI’s robust cold chain ensuring vaccines’ safety from impacts of sizzling heat18 minutes ago
-
Summer camps became new trend, a nightmare for working parents: report18 minutes ago
-
Dr. Yousaf Zafar takes over as Vice President Pakistan Central Cotton Committee18 minutes ago