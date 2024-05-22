Open Menu

PM To Visit Iran Today For Condolence; Will Meet Khamenei, Acting President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2024 | 06:54 PM

PM to visit Iran today for condolence; will meet Khamenei, acting president

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will visit the Islamic Republic of Iran today to offer condolences on the sad demise of President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will visit the Islamic Republic of Iran today to offer condolences on the sad demise of President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

Raisi, along with Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian embraced martyrdom in a tragic helicopter crash in the Eastern Azerbaijan province of Iran on May 19, 2024.

The prime minister will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and other senior ministers of the federal cabinet.

Prime Minister Shehbaz will call on the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Imam Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and meet Acting President of Iran Dr. Mohammad Mokhber, to convey condolences on behalf of the people and Government of Pakistan.

