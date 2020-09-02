UrduPoint.com
PM To Visit Karachi On Friday, Says Shibli Faraz

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 01:05 PM

PM to visit Karachi on Friday, says Shibli Faraz

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz says PM Imran Khan is very clear that contribution of the federal government for Karachi should be carried out through a coordinated and specific programme.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2020) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said that the Federal government would work in coordination with the Sindh government and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to resolve problems being faced by people of Karachi.

Shibli Faraz said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit Karachi on Friday where he would announce new projects for Karachi city.

He expressed these words while talking to the reporters soon after attending the federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Shibli Faraz said the Prime Minister was very clear that contribution of the federal government for Karachi should be carried out through a coordinated and specific programme.

He said during the cabinet meeting, the impact of disaster caused by heavy rains in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other provinces also came under discussion.

Replying to a question, Shibli Faraz said India has never missed any opportunity to harm Pakistan, however, it would not succeed in its nefarious designs.

He stated the opposition would have to decide whether it supports the narrative of Pakistan or India on legislation related to Financial Action Task Force.

The Minister said China Pakistan Economic Corridor is an important project for people of Pakistan and it is not the personal project of PML-N. He said China works with Pakistan and not with any political party.

