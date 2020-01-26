PM to visit Karachi on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Karachi on Monday where he would meet a delegation of prominent businessmen.

During his daylong visit, the prime minister would also distribute cheques under "Kamyab Jawan Programme' in a ceremony as a chief guest, PM office media wing in a press release on Sunday said.

He would also attend a ceremony for the fund-raising of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMH).