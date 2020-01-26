UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM To Visit Karachi On Monday

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 10:30 PM

PM to visit Karachi on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Karachi on Monday where he would meet a delegation of prominent businessmen.

During his daylong visit, the prime minister would also distribute cheques under "Kamyab Jawan Programme' in a ceremony as a chief guest, PM office media wing in a press release on Sunday said.

He would also attend a ceremony for the fund-raising of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMH).

Related Topics

Karachi Imran Khan Prime Minister Visit Sunday Cancer Media

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approves AED395 mln ..

31 minutes ago

Loud noises expected in UAQ Corniche due to &#039; ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai to host ‘Photographs in Dialogue UAE - 197 ..

2 hours ago

Gargash meets French foreign official

2 hours ago

No Novel Coronavirus case in UAE: ADPHC

3 hours ago

MoF hosts first meeting of Saudi-Emirati joint wor ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.