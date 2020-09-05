PM to visit Karachi today

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan is visiting Karachi to get the Karachi Transformation Plan implemented to resolve long-standing problems like choked drainage and sewerage system, encroachment, poor waste disposal,, water supply and transport.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 5th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Karachi today (Saturday) to get the Karachi Transformation Plan implemented to resolve long-standing problems of the metropolis.

Taking to Twitter, PTI leader and Senator Faisal Javed Khan said: “Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Karachi tomorrow Saturday to get the Karachi Transformation Plan implemented to resolve long-standing problems like choked drainage and sewerage system, encroachments, poor waste disposal, water supply & transport.

#PMKhanInKarachi,”.

He said the Karachi Transformation Plan is aimed at addressing the provincial capital's long pending problems like choked drainage and sewerage system, encroachments, poor waste disposal, water supply and transport.