PM To Visit Karachi Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 11:31 AM

PM to visit Karachi today

Prime Minister Imran Khan is visiting Karachi to get the Karachi Transformation Plan implemented to resolve long-standing problems like choked drainage and sewerage system, encroachment, poor waste disposal,, water supply and transport.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 5th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Karachi today (Saturday) to get the Karachi Transformation Plan implemented to resolve long-standing problems of the metropolis.

Taking to Twitter, PTI leader and Senator Faisal Javed Khan said: “Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Karachi tomorrow Saturday to get the Karachi Transformation Plan implemented to resolve long-standing problems like choked drainage and sewerage system, encroachments, poor waste disposal, water supply & transport.

#PMKhanInKarachi,”.

He said the Karachi Transformation Plan is aimed at addressing the provincial capital's long pending problems like choked drainage and sewerage system, encroachments, poor waste disposal, water supply and transport.

