PM To Visit Karachi Wednesday, To Meet Coalition Partners: PTI Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2022 | 03:49 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh's Spokesman Arsalan Taj has said that the Prime Minister will visit the metropolis on March 09

He said that the PM will meet Federal government's coalition partners, said a PTI Sindh communique here on Tuesday.

He said that PM Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the party's provincial advisory council.

He will also address to the party leaders and workers, the Spokesman added.

