PM to visit Karachi Wednesday, to meet coalition partners: PTI Spokesman

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh's Spokesman Arsalan Taj has said that the Prime Minister will visit the metropolis on March 09.

He said that the PM will meet Federal government's coalition partners, said a PTI Sindh communique here on Tuesday.

He said that PM Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the party's provincial advisory council.

He will also address to the party leaders and workers, the Spokesman added.