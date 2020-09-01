PM to visit Lahore today

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold one-on-one meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and will get briefing on two-year performance of the provincial government.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 1st, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Lahore on a day-long visit today to hold key meetings regarding two years performance of the Punjab government.

Prime Minister Imran will hold one-on-one meeting with Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

The sources said that the Punjab Chief Minister would brief the PM on administrative and political affairs of the province. The PM would also hold meeting with other members of the provincial assembly and senior bureaucrats.

PM would also get briefing over development projects and funds in Punjab besides briefing on two-year performance of the Punjab government. Transfer and posting of officers would also be discussed in the meeting between PM Imran Khan and Punjab CM Usman Buzdar.