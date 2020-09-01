UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM To Visit Lahore Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 01:13 PM

PM to visit Lahore today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold one-on-one meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and will get briefing on two-year performance of the provincial government.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 1st, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Lahore on a day-long visit today to hold key meetings regarding two years performance of the Punjab government.

Prime Minister Imran will hold one-on-one meeting with Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

The sources said that the Punjab Chief Minister would brief the PM on administrative and political affairs of the province. The PM would also hold meeting with other members of the provincial assembly and senior bureaucrats.

PM would also get briefing over development projects and funds in Punjab besides briefing on two-year performance of the Punjab government. Transfer and posting of officers would also be discussed in the meeting between PM Imran Khan and Punjab CM Usman Buzdar.

Related Topics

Lahore Imran Khan Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Punjab Provincial Assembly Visit Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Germany Records Over 1,200 New COVID-19 Cases, Tot ..

1 minute ago

European stocks mixed at open

1 minute ago

Wuhan, Ground Zero for coronavirus epidemic, re-op ..

2 minutes ago

Two killed as boat heading for funeral sinks in La ..

2 minutes ago

Israel strikes on Syria kill 11, one a civilian: n ..

2 minutes ago

“Surrender before the law,” IHC orders Nawaz S ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.