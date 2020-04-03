PM to visit Lahore today

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say that some affluent people will announce support for poor and needy people at this difficult time of Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 3rd, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Lahore today, the official sources said. The PM decided to visit Lahore for the first time after Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

During his visit, he will meet Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and will meet cabinet members.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar will brief PM Imran on measures to provide ration for poor families.

The Punjab Governor has arranged ration for 100,000 underprivileged families with the help of affluent people. According to the sources, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and other influential personalities will attend a ceremony at the Governor House. The persons will also announce donations for the PM’s Corona Relief Fund, they added.

Earlier in the day, the PM took notice of a suicide incident took place outside Prime Minister Office in Islamabad.

“Provide me report within next 48 hours,” PM was quoted as directing the officials concerned as he came to know that a man committed suicide outside the PM office.

The sources said that a man who was a PTI voter went to PM Office, poured petrol over himself and set himself ablaze.

A letter addressed to PM was also recovered from the body of the person who committed suicide where he had complained the PM of the worst situation in hospitals and negligence regarding treatment of his relative in a hospital in Islamabad.