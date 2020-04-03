UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM To Visit Lahore Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 07:06 PM

PM to visit Lahore today

The sources say that some affluent people will announce support for poor and needy people at this difficult time of Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 3rd, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Lahore today, the official sources said. The PM decided to visit Lahore for the first time after Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

During his visit, he will meet Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and will meet cabinet members.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar will brief PM Imran on measures to provide ration for poor families.

The Punjab Governor has arranged ration for 100,000 underprivileged families with the help of affluent people. According to the sources, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and other influential personalities will attend a ceremony at the Governor House. The persons will also announce donations for the PM’s Corona Relief Fund, they added.

Earlier in the day, the PM took notice of a suicide incident took place outside Prime Minister Office in Islamabad.

“Provide me report within next 48 hours,” PM was quoted as directing the officials concerned as he came to know that a man committed suicide outside the PM office.

The sources said that a man who was a PTI voter went to PM Office, poured petrol over himself and set himself ablaze.

A letter addressed to PM was also recovered from the body of the person who committed suicide where he had complained the PM of the worst situation in hospitals and negligence regarding treatment of his relative in a hospital in Islamabad.

Related Topics

Lahore Imran Khan Islamabad Petrol Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Governor Poor Punjab Visit Suicide Man From Cabinet Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Loses 701,000 Jobs in March from Coronavirus - ..

3 minutes ago

158 members of religious group quarantined

4 minutes ago

Sindh Govt faces shortage of Personal Protective E ..

4 minutes ago

KP govt directed to complete recruitment process o ..

4 minutes ago

Ministers discuss corona relief package with task ..

4 minutes ago

US stocks open lower after bruising jobs data

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.