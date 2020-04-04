PM to visit Lahore today

(@fidahassanain)

PM Imran Khan will meet cabinet members and take part in a ceremony to be held at Punjab governor house today.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 4th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Lahore today.

The PM is visiting Lahore for the first time after Coronavirus pandemic. During his visit, the PM will meet Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and other cabinet members.

The officials say that a special ceremony to be held at Punjab governor house where the affluent people will take part and announce what they could do for the poor and needy people.

The Punjab Governor also arranged ration for 100,000 underprivileged families with the help of affluent people.

The PM will also examine the performance of Punjab government regarding fight against the virus and the steps taken to deal with this modern day challenge.

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday stressed on the need of prioritizing efforts and enforcing decisions of the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) for COVID-19 through regular and timely meetings under the leadership of Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umer.

He reiterated that there must be no compromise on the availability of essential food items and sustainability of supply lines throughout the country.

Hoarders and smugglers would be made an example, he warned.

The prime minister expressed these views while visiting the National Command and Operation Centre for COVID-19 here, a statement issued by the PM Media Office said.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa was present during the visit.

Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for Economic Affairs Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Minister for National Food Security Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, Special Assistant on National Security Dr Moeed Yousaf, and senior civil and military officials were also present on the occasion.

The prime minister was briefed by Federal Minister Asad Umer and Major General Asif Mehmood Goraya, Director General Operations and Planning NCOC, about the latest situation of COVID-19, the measures taken thus far and the future course of action for containment efforts against the coronavirus.