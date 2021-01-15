ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Lahore today (Friday), where he is due to chair meetings on the situation of agriculture, economic development and law and order situation in Punjab.

The Prime Minister will launch a new inspection-less regime in Lahore to facilitate growth of industries and also the small and medium enterprises.

He will perform the groundbreaking of a project of dualization of Sheikhupura-Gujranwala Road on public-private partnership basis.