PM To Visit Nairobi On Sept 4-6 To Attend Africa Climate Summit

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2023 | 09:27 PM

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will visit Nairobi, Kenya to participate in the Africa Climate Summit to be held on September 4 to 6

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will visit Nairobi, Kenya to participate in the Africa Climate Summit to be held on September 4 to 6.

Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani will accompany the prime minister.

During a weekly press briefing on Friday, the Foreign Office spokesperson said the visit would be taking place at the invitation of President William Samoei Ruto of Kenya.

At the summit, she said, the prime minister would articulate Pakistan's perspective on the global climate crisis and highlight national efforts to rebuild in a climate-resilient manner after the last year's devastating floods. The prime minister's key messages in Nairobi would include the need for enhanced climate cooperation at all levels to confront the common challenge of climate change in an effective manner.

In Nairobi, the prime minister was also expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Africa, including Kenya, and with other high-level dignitaries, the spokesperson added.

She said the Africa Climate Summit was the initiative of Kenya and the African Union. Pakistan's high-level participation in the summit was not only in keeping with its traditionally proactive climate diplomacy, but was also in line with the 'Look Africa' outlook for enhanced engagement with countries in Africa.

