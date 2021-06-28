UrduPoint.com
PM To Visit Naran And Kaghan To Inaugurate Various Development Projects Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 30 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 11:24 AM

PM to visit Naran and Kaghan to inaugurate various development projects today

Prime Minister Imran Khan says he will also meet delegations of notables of the area during his visit for inauguration of the development projects.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 28th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Naran and Kaghan today (Monday).

He will inaugurate various development projects for the promotion of tourism in the area.

The Prime Minister will also meet delegations of notables of the area.

A day earlier, PM Khan had urged all Pakistanis, especially youth, to gear up for the biggest tree planting campaign in country's history.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said they had a lot of catching up to do.

The Prime Minister also shared a graphic image showing that the world average has 422 trees for every person, while Pakistan has just five trees for an individual.

The image showed Canada has 10,163 trees per person, Greenland 4,964, Australia 3,266, the United States 699, France 203, Ethiopia 143, China 130, the United Kingdom 47, and India 28 trees per person.

More Stories From Pakistan

