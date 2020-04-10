PM to visit Peshawar today

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 10th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Peshawar today to observe the performance and steps taken by the provincial government against Coronavirus.

Imran Khan will also a visit a center in Peshawar established under Ehsaas program to provide assistance and ration to the deserving families in the present situation.