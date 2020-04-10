UrduPoint.com
PM To Visit Peshawar Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 11:36 AM

PM to visit Peshawar today

PM Imran Khan will be briefed about Coronavirus situation and the steps taken by the provincial government to control its spread.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 10th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Peshawar today to observe the performance and steps taken by the provincial government against Coronavirus.

The PM will be briefed about the coronavirus situation and the steps taken by the provincial government to stem its spread.

The Prime Minister will also visit Hayatabad Medical Complex.

Imran Khan will also a visit a center in Peshawar established under Ehsaas program to provide assistance and ration to the deserving families in the present situation.

