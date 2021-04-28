UrduPoint.com
PM To Visit Quetta Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 10:58 AM

PM to visit Quetta today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate several development projects besides detailed briefings about law and order, Coronavirus situation and ongoing development process in Balochistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to pay a day long visit to Quetta today.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate several developmental projects. He will also be given detailed briefings about the law and order, Coronavirus situation and ongoing developmental process in Balochistan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf leader Muhammad Usman Dar in a video message said that Prime Minister Imran Khan during the visit would also distribute cheques among the successful candidates of Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme.

He said in line with the directions of Prime Minister, at least 5 billion rupees would be distributed among the youth of Balochistan by the end of this year for supporting them in setting up their own businesses.

