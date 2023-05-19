UrduPoint.com

PM To Visit Radio Pakistan Peshawar Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 19, 2023 | 11:09 AM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 19th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Radio Pakistan Peshawar on Friday.

According to the Prime Minister Office, he will be briefed about the restoration process after the vandalization of the building and broadcasting equipment by miscreants on 9th of this month.

The Prime Minister will also visit Governor House and meet political leadership of the province. He will also be briefed about overall law and order situation of the province.

(Details to follow)

