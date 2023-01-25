UrduPoint.com

PM To Visit Rahim Yar Khan Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 25, 2023 | 11:45 AM

PM to visit Rahim Yar Khan today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will receive President of the UAE Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Chandna Airport Rahim Yar Khan on his arrival in Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 25th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is paying a day long visit to Rahim Yar Khan on Wednesday.

He will receive President of the UAE Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Chandna Airport Rahim Yar Khan on his arrival in Pakistan.

Later both the leaders will discuss ways and means to further promote cooperation between the two fraternal countries.

Earlier today, the PM tweeted, "I launched PM's Youth business & Agriculture Loan Scheme yesterday. This new scheme builds on a number of youth development programs. From PEEF loans to laptop scheme to self-employment scheme, PML-N has demonstrated its commitment to youth empowerment under leadership of MNS

