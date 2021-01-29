PM to visit Sahiwal today

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch public welfare and development projects in Sahiwal and will distribute checks among the deserving under the Kamyab Jawan Programme and hand over tractors to the farmers.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 29th, 2019) Prime Minster Imran Khan will pay a one-day visit to Sahiwal today.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will also interact with the beneficiaries of Ehsaas Programme during his visit. He will also address a public gathering in Sahiwal.

