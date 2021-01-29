UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM To Visit Sahiwal Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 11:31 AM

PM to visit Sahiwal today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch public welfare and development projects in Sahiwal and will distribute checks among the deserving under the Kamyab Jawan Programme and hand over tractors to the farmers.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 29th, 2019) Prime Minster Imran Khan will pay a one-day visit to Sahiwal today.

The Prime Minister will launch public welfare and development projects in Sahiwal. He will distribute checks among the deserving under the Kamyab Jawan Programme and hand over tractors to the farmers.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will also interact with the beneficiaries of Ehsaas Programme during his visit. He will also address a public gathering in Sahiwal.

(More to Come)

More Stories From Pakistan

