PM to visit Sindh soon, will announce big package for Sindh province: Governor of Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit Sindh in near future and would announce a 'big package" especially for Interior Sindh.

He expressed these views after inaugurating pictorial exhibition arranged by Directorate of Electronic Media & Publications (DEMP) here at Governor House Sindh on Tuesday. The exhibition was organized to mark 83rd death anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Last year, the DEMP had organized the exhibition which was attended by Sindh Governor. He asked organizer to ensure the attendance of artists and students.

"Young generations must know about the services and roles played by our heroes for creation of Pakistan and such events are ideal place to create awareness about services of our heroes among the young generation", Imran Ismail maintained.

Due to rising cases of COVID-19, participation of students could not be possible as the government strictly directed to follow SOPs to contain the virus in the country, he reiterated.

The dream of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal was to make Pakistan as welfare state where every citizen including minorities can enjoy equal rights, he said while highlighting the vision of the national poet.

Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan is working hard to make new Pakistan where each citizen would live freely and minority would feel more secure, he articulated, adding that such Pakistan would corruption free.

Replying to a question, he said that the provision of all items such as Atta, Ghee and Masala was being ensured at subsided rates during holy month of Ramzan, saying that the strict action would be taken against anyone found to be involved charging in higher rates.

The work on majority of projects has started in the Sindh province, he said, telling that the project of green bus in metropolitan city would start by June or July and this project would facilitate the common people in city by replacing old transport system.

Earlier, Director DEMP, Raisa Adil highlighted the importance of exhibition.