PM to visit South Waziristan today

(@fidahassanain)

The Prime Minister will perform the ground breaking of the extension project of Cadet College Wana.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan is visiting South Waziristan today (Wednesday) as part of his vision of greater emphasis on the development of tribal districts.

The Prime Minister will perform the ground breaking of the extension project of Cadet College Wana.

He will also distribute cheques amongst the deserving families under Ehsaas Kafalat program. On the occasion, he will be briefed about the digital survey of Ehsaas program.

In Wana, the Prime Minister will also meet the tribal notables. He will distribute cheques amongst the successful applicants of Kamyab Jawan Loan Scheme and Youth Internship Scheme.

Imran Khan will inaugurate a hospital laced with modern facilities at Mola Khan Sarai and also meet the local notables there.