PM to visit South Waziristan today to focus on uplift of tribal districts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit South Waziristan today with a vision to focus on the development of the tribal districts.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the expansion project of Cadet College Wana, established to provide quality education to the local population.

To provide social security to the population of South Waziristan, cheques will be distributed among the beneficiaries under the Ehsaas Kifalat programme.

The Prime Minister will also be briefed on the digital survey of the Ehsaas programme.

The Prime Minister will meet with local tribal elders in Wana.

He will give away cheques to local youth who were chosen on merit under the Loan Scheme and the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme of the Kamyab Jawan Programme.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate a state-of-the-art hospital at Maula Khan Sarai and meet local elders.