PM To Visit Tank, D I Khan
Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2022 | 10:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday will visit flood affected areas of Districts Tank and Dera Ismail Khan.
The prime minister will review the relief efforts in these flood hit districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
