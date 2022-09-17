UrduPoint.com

PM To Visit Tank To Review

Rehabilitation Efforts For Flood Victims

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 17, 2022 | 11:52 AM

PM to visit Tank to review rehabilitation efforts for flood victims

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be briefed about the relief activities.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Nees-Sept 17th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today to review the ongoing work for the rehabilitation of the flood affectees.

Earlier, the PM in a statement had said the SCO summit created a renewed awareness about the potent threat of climate change.

He said this in a tweet while departing from Samarkand after attending the two-day meeting of Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The Prime Minister said the SCO countries have understood that the climate threat is capable of reversing all material development and pushing the mankind backward by decades.

He said the threat has provided a reason for a united front.

Meanwhile, Analysts have hailed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to Shanghai Cooperation Organization annual meeting and seeking cooperation in diverse fields including climate change.

Taking part in the programs of Radio Pakistan's news and Current Affairs Channel, they said visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to SCO forum is highly significant in the present context as Pakistan is facing the worst impacts of climate change.

The analysts appreciated the role of SCO in highlighting the environmental issues facing the world including climate change, global warming and flooding.

They stressed that cooperation among members of SCO will benefit Pakistan in a number of areas including security, trade and connectivity.

