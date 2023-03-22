PM to visit Tharparkar today to inaugurate historic projects

(@Abdulla99267510)

These coal-fired projects will annually generate 11.24 billion units of low-cost electricity.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 22nd, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate 1320 MW Shanghai Electric Thar and 330 MW Thal Nova Thar projects at Tharparkar today [Wednesday].

With the inauguration of these projects, the current production of electricity from Thar coal will increase to 3300 MW.

These projects were put on hold for the last four years, but on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, their completion was made a first priority.