PM To Visit Tharparkar Today To Inaugurate Historic Projects

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 22, 2023 | 11:56 AM

PM to visit Tharparkar today to inaugurate historic projects

These coal-fired projects will annually generate 11.24 billion units of low-cost electricity.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 22nd, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate 1320 MW Shanghai Electric Thar and 330 MW Thal Nova Thar projects at Tharparkar today [Wednesday].

Built with a total direct investment of 3.53 billion Dollars, these coal-fired projects will annually generate 11.

24 billion units of low-cost electricity.

With the inauguration of these projects, the current production of electricity from Thar coal will increase to 3300 MW.

These projects were put on hold for the last four years, but on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, their completion was made a first priority.

