PM to visit Turbat today

Prime Minister Imran Khan accompanied by Federal Ministers will inaugurate development and social welfare projects in Turbat.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 13th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday left for Turbat to inaugurate development and social welfare projects.

The sources said the Prime Minister would also meet the notables of the area and announce a package for Southern Balochistan.

Federal Ministers Shibli Faraz, Murad Saeed, Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Asad Umar, Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar, Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri and Member National Assembly Aamir Mahmood Kiani accompanied the Prime Minister.

Official sources said that during his stay in the headquarters of Makran division, the prime minister would announce a special development package for southern Balochistan, including Kech, Awaran, Washuk, Lasbela and Kharan districts.

Lastly, he had announced a special development package for Southern districts of Balochistan.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umer and Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal and other Federal officials had visited Turbat and Gwadar to get information about the needs and requirements of the less developed districts of southern Balochistan.

The sources said that PM Khan during his today’s visit to University of Turbat would address public representatives, students and elders of Kech district.

They said he would also hold a meeting in Turbat in which he would be briefed about overall development of the area while officials of the Balochistan government would present different issues before him.

Balochistan Governor retired Justice Amanullah Khan Yasinzai, Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani, PTI parliamentary leader Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind, Chief Secretary retired Captain Fazeel Asghar and other officials would also grace the occasion.