PM to visit Uzbekistan from tomorrow to attend SCO meeting

The SCO leaders will deliberate on important global and regional issues, including climate change, food security, energy security, and sustainable supply chains.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 14th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay a two day visit to Uzbekistan on Thursday, to attend the annual meeting of the Council of Heads of State of Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Leaders of the SCO member countries and observer states as well as heads of SCO organizations and other special guests will attend the meeting.

They will also approve agreements and documents that will chart the future direction of cooperation among SCO member states.

On the side-lines of the summit, the Prime Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with other participating leaders.