UrduPoint.com

PM To Visit Uzbekistan From Tomorrow To Attend SCO Meeting

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 14, 2022 | 11:13 AM

PM to visit Uzbekistan from tomorrow to attend SCO meeting

The SCO leaders will deliberate on important global and regional issues, including climate change, food security, energy security, and sustainable supply chains.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 14th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay a two day visit to Uzbekistan on Thursday, to attend the annual meeting of the Council of Heads of State of Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Leaders of the SCO member countries and observer states as well as heads of SCO organizations and other special guests will attend the meeting.

At the forthcoming event, the SCO leaders will deliberate on important global and regional issues, including climate change, food security, energy security, and sustainable supply chains.

They will also approve agreements and documents that will chart the future direction of cooperation among SCO member states.

On the side-lines of the summit, the Prime Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with other participating leaders.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Visit Uzbekistan Shanghai Cooperation Organization Event

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th September 2022

2 hours ago
 Two dead, 14 injured in Jordan building collapse

Two dead, 14 injured in Jordan building collapse

11 hours ago
 White House Confirms New Security Package for Ukra ..

White House Confirms New Security Package for Ukraine Will Be Announced in Comin ..

11 hours ago
 JI Karachi chief visits flood-affected areas

JI Karachi chief visits flood-affected areas

11 hours ago
 US 'Deeply Concerned' by Armenia-Azerbaijan Tensio ..

US 'Deeply Concerned' by Armenia-Azerbaijan Tensions, Actively Engaged With Both ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.