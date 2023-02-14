UrduPoint.com

PM To Witness Int'l Joint Naval Exercises In Karachi Today : Marriyum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2023 | 10:20 AM

PM to witness int'l joint naval exercises in Karachi today : Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will visit Karachi today to witness the ongoing international joint naval exercises being organized by the Pakistan Navy.

In a tweet, the minister said that naval forces of more than fifty countries were participating in the joint naval exercises.

The main objective of these exercises to be held after two years was to develop an effective joint strategy against pirates, terrorists, drug and arms smugglers, she added.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that besides witnessing the demonstration of joint action against pirates, the prime minister on a day-long visit would also observe other naval exercises and the professional skills of the forces participating in the exercises.

