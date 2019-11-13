PM took a tough decision, now ball is in PML-N court: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday that the government did enough for ailing former prime minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif by allowing him to travel abroad on terms and conditions so there was no harm in providing surety bonds for the sake of his life

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday that the government did enough for ailing former prime minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif by allowing him to travel abroad on terms and conditions so there was no harm in providing surety bonds for the sake of his life.

Talking to a private news channel he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was so generous and kind hearted man as he took this tough decision purely on humanitarian ground.

"It is very difficult to let former PML-N leader Mian Nawaz Sharif go abroad when he is convicted by the court, moreover the nation will question PM Imran Khan and PTI if ex prime minister will not return to the country to face charges as courts have already declared Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz absconders," he said.

People did not believe that Mian Nawaz Sharif is actually ailing and will return after recovering as his party was known for dodging the nation through such tactics, he mentioned.

While replying to a question he said he had not seen a single example throughout his 16 years of law practice in which a convicted person was released on health issue and recommended to move abroad for the medical treatment, every prisoner should have the same rights and must be treated equally, he added.