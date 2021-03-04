UrduPoint.com
PM Took Bold Decision Of Taking Vote Of Confidence: Aleem

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan took a bold decision by announcing his plans to take a vote of confidence from the parliament, after the Senate elections.

According to official sources here, he said those who do traditional politics could not compete with the prime minister.

He said Imran Khan had always abided by the democratic principles in the larger interest of the country.

The senior minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was struggling for the welfare of people and betterment of the country.

He said that people were well aware of the fact that what happened on one seat of Senate. What happened had proved the stance of Prime Minister Imran Khan correct, he added.

