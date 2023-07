ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday took notice of the eruption of fire in an oil refinery in Ali Pur Chatta and directed for immediate and swift measures for the safeguard of public and the staff deputed there.

The prime minister also ordered an inquiry into the incident, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.