PM Took Steps To Bring Out Pakistan From FATF's Grey List: Gill

Muhammad Irfan 21 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 07:50 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken effective measures to bring out Pakistan from Financial Action Task Force (FATF's) "Grey List" besides controlling money laundering

TORONTO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken effective measures to bring out Pakistan from Financial Action Task Force (FATF's) "Grey List" besides controlling money laundering.

In response to the statement of Maryam Aurangzeb, he said Pakistan was in FATF's Grey List due to Sharif family.

He said even FATF president also acknowledged that Pakistan has completely fulfilled 30 points out of 34. FATF chief also acknowledged government's commitment to get off Grey List, he added.

He said Pakistan was put in FATF's Grey List due to not controlling money laundering during tenure of the past rulers. Even the past rulers were also involved in money laundering instead of controlling it, he added.

Gill expressed the hope that Pakistan would get out of the Grey List owing to the steps taken by the government under the leadership of PM Imran Khan.

He said the past rulers filled their personal account by borrowing from International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The so called economic Aristotle bankrupted the economy as well as the country, he said.

