PM, Turkish minister exchange views on Pak-Turk trade potential

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Turkish Commerce Minister Dr. Mehmet Mus called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday and exchanged views with him on benefiting from the trade potential existing between the two countries.

The prime minister called the need for strengthening the trade mechanisms between the two countries to expand its scope.

The prime minister particularly underscored the importance of increasing bilateral trade volume to US$5 billion over the next three years.

He also underlined the resolve to fully facilitate Turkish companies in Pakistan to enhance trade.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is in Turkey on a three-day official visit from 31 May to 2 June.