PM, Turkish President discuss bilateral, international issues

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed gratitude on behalf of the people and the government of Pakistan to the brotherly government of Türkiye for the provision of prompt humanitarian assistance in the wake of the unprecedented catastrophic floods.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 29th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has invited Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the International Conference being co-hosted with the United Nations in Geneva on January 9, 2023 in the wake of the recent devastating floods in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister held a telephonic conversation with the President of the Republic of Türkiye on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude on behalf of the people and the government of Pakistan to the brotherly government of Türkiye for the provision of prompt humanitarian assistance in the wake of the unprecedented catastrophic floods.

Highlighting the daunting challenge faced by the country in terms of rehabilitation and reconstruction of the affected areas in a climate-resilient manner, the Prime Minister underscored the importance of continued international support and solidarity for Pakistan’s plans to build back better.

The two leaders also exchanged views on various bilateral matters and international issues, and agreed to remain in close contact.

On other hand, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with King of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa and requested a high-level participation from Manama in the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan, being held in Geneva on 9th of the next month.

King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa expressed firm support for the initiatives to strengthen Pakistan's response during its reconstruction and rehabilitation phase, after the climate-induced floods in the country.

The Prime Minister underscored the importance Pakistan attaches to its cordial and historical relationship with Bahrain.

Both the leaders expressed satisfaction at close cooperation between the two countries at the multilateral forums.

The King reciprocated the sentiments of the Prime Minister and reassured the desire of the Bahraini leadership to further deepen and broaden bilateral relations with Pakistan.

The two leaders agreed to maintain close contact and work together on all issues of mutual interest.