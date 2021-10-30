UrduPoint.com

PM Turns Down Proposal For Petrol Price Hike By Rs11.53

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday turned down a proposal by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority and finance ministry for increasing the petrol price by Rs 11.53 per litre.

The prime minister took the decision keeping in view the public interest and to provide them relief.

Keeping in view the price hike in the world market, the OGRA and finance ministry had proposed increasing petrol price by Rs 11.

53, high-speed diesel Rs 8.49, kerosene Rs 6.29 and light diesel Rs 5.72 from November 1, 2021.

However, the prime minister rejected the proposal and directed no price hike of petroleum products.

He said instead of shifting the burden of the international price increase to the consumer, the government's priority was to provide the maximum relief.

The prime minister said that instead of shifting it to the people, the government would bear the burden of the proposed raise in the price.

